Meet The Best-Selling $30 Shorts That Skyrocketed To Fame On TikTok

Now, almost a year after they hit the internet, the bottoms are currently holding steady with glowing stats from almost anyone who’s ever bought them; they boast a “yes” recommendation from 90% of reviewers at Free People's website. The general consensus is, thanks to the midsection-cinching smocked waistband and balloon-like cut of the leg, they create an hourglass silhouette that many wearers find to be hella flattering. “Obsessed with these so much that I’ve basically worn them every day since I got them. To walk, out to the bar, to sleep in,” wrote Azzy from Toronto. “Definitely going to grab a few more colors before traveling in the fall. I wash them on gentle and then air dry them (I prefer air drying and this fabric is a little delicate). Fits well around the waist. I’m on the curvier side with thicker thighs and skinny ankles, so they’re super flattering with the dolphin cut around the thigh. Love the waist for when I’m bloaty.” Alyse, in Austin, wrote that “these are soooo comfy and make me feel so good. They suck in all the right places but are not too tight.”