The Best Plus-Size Jackets (& Shackets) At Every Price Point

Fall gets a lot of love on social media: The pumpkins! The special coffee drinks! The leaf-peeping! But the fashions are no small part of why it's such a beloved time of year.
The heat fades, a chill arrives in its place, and we get to explore a whole section of our wardrobe that was boxed up way back in the spring: outerwear.
For me, autumn is the season for jackets and shackets. Layers are essential during this time of year, and lightweight jackets add way more than just warmth. Many can later be worn under heavier coats when the temperature drops, making them far more than just a transitional garment. That's especially true for shackets.
A cross between a shirt and a jacket, shackets are loved for how casual and comfortable they are to wear. (Consider them a distant relative of the other fall outerwear portmanteau, the coatigan.) But this year’s crop of shackets has gotten a bit of an upgrade. We are seeing edgy versions, like Wray’s faux leather shacket, or Good American’s oversized, below-the-knee versions - you are bound to find a plus-size jacket or shacket that fits your own personal style and aesthetic.
Click through to see our must-have picks of plus-size jackets and shackets for Fall 2022 and beyond.
