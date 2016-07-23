In its panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Warner Brothers released a new Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them trailer that is perfectly magical. The surprise was introduced by star Eddie Redmayne, The Hollywood Reporter recounts. Attendees were each given their own magic wands, as well.
The trailer itself features many of the magical, fantastical beasts that are the subject of this J.K. Rowling project, an offshoot of the Harry Potter universe. It also introduces their most dangerous enemy: humans (or No-Majs). The trailer gives the first look at the supporting cast of the film, too, a contingent of American magicians. Not seen in the trailer are any of the Harry Potter favorites reported to be appearing in the film.
Director David Yates told the crowd that the monsters in the film include "one that can sniff out treasure and another that can shift in size," according to THR.
The trailer itself features many of the magical, fantastical beasts that are the subject of this J.K. Rowling project, an offshoot of the Harry Potter universe. It also introduces their most dangerous enemy: humans (or No-Majs). The trailer gives the first look at the supporting cast of the film, too, a contingent of American magicians. Not seen in the trailer are any of the Harry Potter favorites reported to be appearing in the film.
Director David Yates told the crowd that the monsters in the film include "one that can sniff out treasure and another that can shift in size," according to THR.
Watch the trailer, below. Fantastic Beasts is in theaters on November 18.
Advertisement