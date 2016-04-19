We're extremely excited to explore a new chapter in the history of the Wizarding World conjured up by J.K. Rowling. But after the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them mentioned Dumbledore, we all started wondering: Will we see some familiar faces — young versions of the characters we know and love?
Fantastic Beasts actors Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) and Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) did nothing to quell our suspicions in a chat with MTV News at CinemaCon this week. When asked about the possibility, Fogler said, "As the stories go along, you will see, you will hear mention of your favorite characters. And you may even meet their young counterparts along the way." We'll take that as a definitely. And could we possibly see a young Dumbledore? "I take the fifth," Fogler said. Oh, we got you, Fogler. Wink-wink.
Advertisement