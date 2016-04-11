What does Albus Dumbledore see in Newt Scamander? That's the question the latest trailer for Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them asks — and it's one that's getting us even more excited for this Harry Potter prequel.
The teaser begins with a voiceover giving us some key background on Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne. Notably, that he was "kicked out of Hogwarts for endangering human life with a beast." However, Scamander had someone we know and love on his side. "Yet, one of your teachers argued strongly against your expulsion," the narrator says. "I wonder, what makes Albus Dumbledore so fond of you Mr. Scamander?" Remember, Dumbledore also had a soft spot for another character devoted to potentially dangerous creatures: Hagrid.
Redmayne debuted the teaser at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. His introduction was preceded by an interpretive dance of sorts in which men in period costume marched around with briefcases. You see, Scamander's magical, beast-containing briefcase is a key prop in the movie. In the teaser, we see Scamander employing a "Muggle-worthy" switch on it as he enters America in order to a fool an official inquiring about his possessions.
We get a glimpse of a couple of the beasts, but like that No-Maj, we're still in the dark about a lot of the specific details of the movie. Watch and theorize, here:
