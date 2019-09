Wait, Did Newt Scamander Graduate From Hogwarts Or Not?

Last night the latest trailer for the Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them dropped, further introducing us to Newt Scamander, the hero of the film, played by Eddie Redmayne. We immediately honed in on a new bit of information the footage provided about Scamander's apparently delinquent past at Hogwarts. A voiceover declares that Scamander was "kicked out of Hogwarts for endangering human life with a beast," but that Dumbledore "argued strongly against [his] expulsion."But did Scamander really never graduate from Hogwarts? If so, J.K. Rowling would seem to be contradicting herself.You see, in 2001 Rowling published Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the Hogwarts textbook written by Scamander and owned by Harry Potter himself. (The book featured handwritten-type notes from Harry, Ron, and Hermione.) The "About the Author" section reads: "Upon graduation from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Mr. Scamander joined the Ministry of Magic in the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures." You can read the full passage from the text over at BuzzFeed This has befuddled some eagle-eyed fans on Twitter.