Unicorn-Tears Skin Care Is Here To Make Your Week Better

We can't get enough of unicorns β€” especially when it comes to beauty products. We've seen the mythical creature in the form of makeup brushes lip glosses , and even cosmetic cases , yet it's never enough. We can't help it; everything about these shimmery goods is mesmerizing, and we love mesmerizing things.However, it's rare to find a unicorn-inspired product that isn't focused on its external appearance. But now, there's a product hitting the market that's all about what's inside the bottle. Farsali products, an Insta-famous skin-care line, announced that it's launching a new serum called Unicorn Tears (available for pre-order on its website December 7). Naturally, we were intrigued.Not that we'd ever want to make a unicorn cry, per se β€” but we've read the stories. Unicorn tears seem like something Harry Potter would toss into a potion. It's got to have a supernatural effect, right? Turns out, this particular elixir is actually a primer. It's meant to work in tandem with Farsali's popular volcanic serum β€” which is meant to douse the dermis with antioxidants β€” and also works as pre-foundation prep.While we're still waiting with bated breath for more info on pricing, so far this formula sounds magical. Or, at least, pretty damn close.