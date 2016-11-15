Unicorn-Tears Skin Care Is Here To Make Your Week Better

QUESTION: What is the difference between the Unicorn Tears and the other Elixirs? Which one is suitable for my skin type? . ANSWER: The Unicorn Tears is a supplementary product to the day (Rose Gold) and night (Volcanic) Elixirs. It is not an alternative to either of the Elixirs; as it is more of a primary step to your routine. It is oil-free and suitable for all skin types! The main differences between the Unicorn Tears and our Elixirs, is that Unicorn Tears is an oil free serum, rich in antioxidants, and can be used either as a makeup primer, or before applying moisturizer. If used as skincare, the Unicorn Tears (serum) would be applied first, then either of our Elixirs (moisturizer). If used with makeup, the Unicorn Tears would be applied first as a primer for the skin, or as an effective eyeshadow primer. The Rose Gold Elixir (for makeup application) would be used to either blend full-coverage foundation, by applying drops on a beauty sponge/brush (for a glowing finish), or it can be used on the lips prior to using liquid/matte lipsticks, to keep them hydrated for longer wear. . 🦄 NO UNICORNS WERE HARMED BY THE MAKING OF THIS PRODCT 💧 TEARS OF JOY 🦄 CRUELTY FREE . PRE-ORDERS December 7, 2016 🔻 🌎 COMING SOON ➡️ www.farsali.com - #farsali #farsalicare #glowingskin #faceoil #24kgold #gold #goldskincare #rosegoldelixir #makegirlz #wakeupandmakeup #fcmakeup #makeupfeed #howtomakeup #makeupgoals #hudabeauty #talkthatmakeup #melformakeup #videosfashions #makeupvideoss #makeuptutorialsx0x #makeupclips #slave2beauty #hairmakeupdiary #unicorntears
However, it's rare to find a unicorn-inspired product that isn't focused on its external appearance. But now, there's a product hitting the market that's all about what's inside the bottle. Farsali products, an Insta-famous skin-care line, announced that it's launching a new serum called Unicorn Tears (available for pre-order on its website December 7). Naturally, we were intrigued.
Not that we'd ever want to make a unicorn cry, per se — but we've read the stories. Unicorn tears seem like something Harry Potter would toss into a potion. It's got to have a supernatural effect, right? Turns out, this particular elixir is actually a primer. It's meant to work in tandem with Farsali's popular volcanic serum — which is meant to douse the dermis with antioxidants — and also works as pre-foundation prep.
While we're still waiting with bated breath for more info on pricing, so far this formula sounds magical. Or, at least, pretty damn close.