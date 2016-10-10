If you dream in rainbows, holograms, fantasy creatures, and Instagram filters, then prepare to lose it over this makeup collection. The online-only U.K. retailer Missguided just dropped the coolest line of products inspired by all of the above, and we are geeking hard.
U.K.? Hello, exorbitant shipping prices, you think. But not so fast. The brand is offering most of the products in the dreamy line on its U.S. website, including — wait for it — a sparkly lip gloss bag in the shape of a unicorn, plus a highlight and contour kit silhouetted to match the OG Instagram logo (which we can all agree was so much better than the current one). And that's not all: You can also get planetary bath bombs, cosmetic sponges in rabbit-shaped packaging, and a shower elixir with the name Unicorn Bubbles. Try to tell us you aren't squealing with joy.
Want in on this mystical beauty collection? Check out the products in the slides ahead, then get ready to reach for your wallet.
U.K.? Hello, exorbitant shipping prices, you think. But not so fast. The brand is offering most of the products in the dreamy line on its U.S. website, including — wait for it — a sparkly lip gloss bag in the shape of a unicorn, plus a highlight and contour kit silhouetted to match the OG Instagram logo (which we can all agree was so much better than the current one). And that's not all: You can also get planetary bath bombs, cosmetic sponges in rabbit-shaped packaging, and a shower elixir with the name Unicorn Bubbles. Try to tell us you aren't squealing with joy.
Want in on this mystical beauty collection? Check out the products in the slides ahead, then get ready to reach for your wallet.