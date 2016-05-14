Your Summer-Beauty Guide To Shine

Glitter may reign supreme during the holiday months, but I'm calling bullshit on that being the only time you can shine bright like the diamond you are. And the beauty brands are on my side. Recently, there's been a welcome uptick in highlighting, glow-inducing, and glittery AF products on the market. Boy, am I here for it.
I spent the past couple of weeks sifting through the most recent shimmery launches and dousing my body in head-to-toe shine — all in the name of beauty. Ahead, I present to you 17 editor-tested products that will leave you glistening like Edward Cullen, without the whole vampire thing. You'll see some highlighters in the mix, but I've also found gold mascara and metallic lippies for your summer-beauty-collection consideration. As the kids these days say: It's most definitely lit.
