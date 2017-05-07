If lipstick shades had personalities, they might look a little something like this: Nude knows what she likes and doesn't stray far from it. People say she's 'effortless,' but if they only knew the work... Then there's the Classic Red. When you ask her whether she's a Carrie or a Samantha, she rolls her eyes because, hello, she's obviously a Marilyn — sexy with just the right amount of mystery. Baby Pink once successfully snuck out her window in the middle of the night, but confessed the next morning out of guilt.