And finally, there is the Big Bad Bold : That friend who says she isn't drinking tonight because she's got a big day ahead of her, but ends up leaving the bar at 3 a.m. after buying a few rounds of tequila shots in and nailing her Stevie Nicks karaoke performance. She's kind of irritating , kind of a superhero. Because sure enough, she pulls her shit together the next morning and kills it at work. That is a # girlboss . She plays hard, but works even harder. Because there's nothing more boring than following the rules — and never is that more true than when we're talking about beauty.