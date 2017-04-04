Thanks to Sophia Amoruso and her brand of badass, unapologetic ambition, we were introduced to the concept of the #Girlboss in 2014. Now, on the (vintage) heels of her New York Times bestseller, Netflix's much-hyped new show about her journey — also titled Girlboss — is finally here. And we're putting on an epic event in Los Angeles to celebrate the premiere.
So listen up, Angelenos: Not only will you be able to sit back, relax, and screen the first two episodes of the series before anyone else, but you'll also get to mingle away at an exclusive after-party — complete with complimentary cocktails, snacks, and a DJ. You'll even get to watch a panel with the OG herself, Sophia Amoruso, alongside actresses Britt Robertson and Ellie Reed.
Think you're bossy and hungry (in more ways than one) enough to make an appearance? Join us on April 18 at The London West Hollywood, 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd. All you have to do is RSVP here and you'll be on the list. And for those of you who can't make it, no worries: Just get your fix by tuning in when the show drops on Netflix on April 21.
