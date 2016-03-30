Skin-care rules may be fickle, but there's one that will always remain true: You have to wash your face. We're taught the importance of cleansing from a young age (moisturizing, toning, exfoliating — all that comes later), but that doesn't mean you should still be using the face wash your mom bought you to fight off teenage acne. These days, there are so many products out there beyond the harsh face washes and scrubs of our formative years.
Recently, a sea of new cleansing options has flooded the market. But these waters (as well as gels, balms, and powders) can be difficult to navigate, so we enlisted some industry experts to tell us about the pros and cons of the latest cleansing alternatives — and product suggestions, too.
