Hurry: Selena Gomez's (Very Good) Topshop Turtleneck Is On Sale Right Now

It appears Gomez was wearing the British retailer's Long Sleeve Frill Neck Top , which is currently on sale for $16 (from $28). And, despite the fact that it's been a few days since the Bad Liar singer was spotted in it, the turtleneck is somehow still in stock in most sizes. We imagine that won't last very long, though: An on-trend basic for less than $20, plus the Gomez stamp of approval, might prove to be a potent combination to wipe out Topshop's stock. So, you'll want to hop on this find quickly. (And maybe peruse the rest of the Memorial Day sale leftovers , because there are some gems.) Luckily, the weather hasn't totally caught up with our seasonal wardrobe swap, so you'll be able to get some mileage out of this turtleneck right now.