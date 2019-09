Your Labor Day Weekend Packing List, Solved

We're the kind of people who bring five pairs of sunglasses on a two-day trip because there's nothing wrong with having options. To help keep things on track, though, (and to help lighten that weekender), we're narrowing in on what you really need (and if you're really good at life, you can even pick and choose from the list ahead). With this checklist, you can skip the outfit planning and just rely on staples that can be worn in multiple ways, like a dress that doubles as a cover-up , or a one-piece that works as a going-out top , too. Everything about summer should be easy and breezy — luggage included. And this weekend, we're leaving the rolling suitcase behind.