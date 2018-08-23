Your Labor Day Weekend Packing List, Solved

We love a good summer holiday and although they're on their way out, we have one final event right around the corner. Labor Day weekend is fast approaching and here's hoping you've got the ultimate weekend trip planned. But, what's one to wear on a holiday built around outdoor-grilling and bathing-suit-wearing, all jam packed in a usual three-day weekend? For us, the shorter the trip, the harder it is to not overpack.
We're the kind of people who bring five pairs of sunglasses on a two-day trip because there's nothing wrong with having options. To help keep things on track, though, (and to help lighten that weekender), we're narrowing in on what you really need (and if you're really good at life, you can even pick and choose from the list ahead). With this checklist, you can skip the outfit planning and just rely on staples that can be worn in multiple ways, like a dress that doubles as a cover-up, or a one-piece that works as a going-out top, too. Everything about summer should be easy and breezy — luggage included. And this weekend, we're leaving the rolling suitcase behind.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.