Let's make this clear: "going-out" outfits are not “cocktail-party attire." As anyone who's ever been to a cocktail party can tell you, the opportunities that present themselves when you’re sipping a glass of prosecco in a room with chest-high circular tables are not the same as what you can expect to happen on the epic Friday nights you look forward to all week. Going-out outfits need to be alluring and fun, but also totally reasonable in case you find yourself possessed by the God of Dance after your third well drink. They need to make you feel confident and interesting, and be durable enough to toss in the washing machine the next morning. Going-out outfits are maybe the hardest to put together, but the most rewarding when you get things right.