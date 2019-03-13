As we move towards planning our grown-up, sand-filled getaways, our limited carry-on space means needing a proper swim cover-up that does more than just one job. It has to be beach- or poolside-ready, up your like count on Instagram, and serve as a restaurant-appropriate outfit for a quick al fresco lunch break. The new cover-up takes you from street side to waterfront, all without having to pop back into your hotel room and change.