There was a time when we couldn't walk a beach without a sarong and pair of foam wedge flip-flops. But as times change, so does our style — and our style says that a mere “tie it 12 ways” printed scarf no longer cuts it.
As we move towards planning our grown-up, sand-filled getaways, our limited carry-on space means needing a proper swim cover-up that does more than just one job. It has to be beach- or poolside-ready, up your like count on Instagram, and serve as a restaurant-appropriate outfit for a quick al fresco lunch break. The new cover-up takes you from street side to waterfront, all without having to pop back into your hotel room and change.
Ahead, we've found 25 beach dresses, jumpsuits, and two-piece sets that will have you trading in your flimsy sarongs of the past. Time to say sayonara to meh beachwear, because these are cover-ups you'll actually want to show off.