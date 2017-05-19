We're used to seeing Selena Gomez wear the finest, custom garments from the likes of Stuart Vevers for Coach and Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. But that doesn't mean the performer's wardrobe is exclusively composed of high-end (and generally inaccessible) labels. She's been known to enjoy a Free People jumpsuit and a Zara jacket like the best of us. But color us surprised when we received an alert that the lingerie sets she's wearing in the music video for her much-anticipated single, "Bad Liar,"...is from Spanx's bridal collection.
Turns out, Gomez's "Bad Liar" get-up costs less than $100. In the video, which debuted exclusively on Spotify on Thursday, the performer is seen wearing a bralette and brief from Spanx's debut bridal range, called Spotlight on Lace. The set is available in an array of colors, but Gomez opted for the soft pink "vintage rose" shade, which fit in with the Petra Collins-lensed aesthetic of the clip. The top and bottom, which are available in sizes XS to 2X, retail for between $48 and $52 and $38 to $42, respectively. The video was styled by Djuna Bel, who has worked on editorial spreads with celebrities like Sasha Lane (for L'uomo Vogue) and Tinashe (for Glamour), and has collaborated with Collins in the past.
Even before it premiered, the video for "Bad Liar" was gaining attention online, as early stills showed the singer wearing a yellow "Risk" bracelet. According to Collins, Gomez had just been at the hospital receiving treatment for Lupus when she arrived to set, so she kept it for the shoot. (The color is meant to indicate a patient's "fall risk," and serve as a "warning to slow down, pay attention and take special precautions," according to the American Hospital Association's guidelines.) Fans were praising the performer for featuring it — and the message behind it — so prominently in the video.
"We are so excited to see Selena in our newest Spotlight on Lace collection," Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, told Refinery29 via e-mail. "She looks gorgeous as always. It shows how versatile and beautiful the styles can be! Everyone wants lingerie that does more for them, but is pretty and feminine at the same time."
Gomez is also portrayed wearing a black T-shirt and "Kiss" panties in "Bad Liar," which the stylist confirmed are vintage deadstock.
