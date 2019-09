Turns out, Gomez's "Bad Liar" get-up costs less than $100. In the video, which debuted exclusively on Spotify on Thursday, the performer is seen wearing a bralette and brief from Spanx's debut bridal range, called Spotlight on Lace . The set is available in an array of colors, but Gomez opted for the soft pink "vintage rose" shade, which fit in with the Petra Collins-lensed aesthetic of the clip. The top and bottom, which are available in sizes XS to 2X, retail for between $48 and $52 and $38 to $42, respectively. The video was styled by Djuna Bel, who has worked on editorial spreads with celebrities like Sasha Lane (for L'uomo Vogue) and Tinashe (for Glamour), and has collaborated with Collins in the past.