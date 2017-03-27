Spanx Launched A Major New Category That's Almost Too Pretty To Be Shapewear

"Women, especially brides and bridesmaids, have been asking for product that they could wear on their special day that was pretty and powerful," Sara Blakely, Spanx's founder and inventor, said in a release. "The best part of designing this collection was the research that went behind it." Blakely also notes that the company developed a "shaping lace" constructed from single-layer mesh for the line, and that, despite being a bridal collection, it's not solely for special occasions (which is certainly the case with the most restrictively tight shapewear out there).