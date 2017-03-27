Spanx Launched A Major New Category That's Almost Too Pretty To Be Shapewear

As far as shapewear is concerned, our chief concerns revolve around: A) how magical and shape-shifting the ultra-stretchy garments will prove to be and B) if we'll still be able to breathe comfortably, if at all, while wearing said garments. Basically, we don't typically expect slimming, intense control-top underpinnings to actually look particularly romantic or delicate. Spanx is changing that with its first-ever bridal pieces.
The brand has long offered more than just the skintone bodysuits and glorified bike shorts that are most traditionally synonymous with shapewear, like its wondrously rip-proof opaque black tights or celeb-vetted leggings. But, it's never done expressly bridal-specific designs. Trust us: you'll want to snag these bras and high-waisted undies even if you don't have any bridesmaid duties or your own nuptials coming up anytime soon. The new collection is called Spotlight on Lace, billed as "lingerie with shaping added," and it's available now on Spanx's site.
"Women, especially brides and bridesmaids, have been asking for product that they could wear on their special day that was pretty and powerful," Sara Blakely, Spanx's founder and inventor, said in a release. "The best part of designing this collection was the research that went behind it." Blakely also notes that the company developed a "shaping lace" constructed from single-layer mesh for the line, and that, despite being a bridal collection, it's not solely for special occasions (which is certainly the case with the most restrictively tight shapewear out there).
The four items include a bodysuit, a brief, and a high-waisted brief, all of which are trimmed with sheer lace paneling. There's also a skivvies silhouette we rarely, if ever, see get the shapewear treatment: a lacy bralette. The pieces retail for $38 to $78, with all four items available in sizes XS to 2X, in white, black, and rose. (the bralette and brief also come in a pale gray hue.) Click on over to Spanx to shop the collection now.
