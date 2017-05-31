Hurry: Selena Gomez's (Very Good) Topshop Turtleneck Is On Sale Right Now

We certainly hope there's some disposable income left over from the Memorial Day Weekend sales, because we've got one last discounted buy that should be in your cart ASAP. This one comes courtesy of Selena Gomez, an incredibly stylish person who's been known to enjoy an affordable luxury from time to time, and one of our favourite purveyors for all-things-trendy, Topshop.
According to Who What Wear, the singer spent the long weekend doing what we wish we were doing right at this moment: cuddling with an adorable pup — a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel by the name of Freddy Collins, to be precise. Gomez was in Toronto with Anna Collins (mother to Freddy and sister to Petra Collins, who shot Gomez's Bad Liar music video). Seeing as the weather was a little less summery than one would expect for Memorial Day weekend, she opted for high-waisted skinny jeans and a light, frilled-hem turtleneck. As with anything the performer wears, the Internet was quick to track down exactly where one could procure the Gomez-approved transitional knit. The answer? Topshop's sale section.
It appears Gomez was wearing the British retailer's Long Sleeve Frill Neck Top, which is currently on sale for £12 (from £16). And, despite the fact that it's been a few days since the Bad Liar singer was spotted in it, the turtleneck is somehow still in stock in most sizes. We imagine that won't last very long, though: An on-trend basic for £12, plus the Gomez stamp of approval, might prove to be a potent combination to wipe out Topshop's stock. So, you'll want to hop on this find quickly. (And maybe peruse the rest of the Memorial Day sale leftovers, because there are some gems.) Luckily, the weather hasn't totally caught up with our seasonal wardrobe swap, so you'll be able to get some mileage out of this turtleneck right now.
