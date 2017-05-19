We now know exactly what "secret project" Selena Gomez was teasing on Instagram: her sultry music video for her brand-new song "Bad Liar." The new track dropped on Thursday to much fanfare (not to mention speculation about whether the ode to one's crush had anything to do with Gomez's new relationship with The Weeknd) and now the stripped-down music video is the next thing for SelGo's army of fans to obsess over.
Unfortunately, there's one problem for fans eager to get a taste of the visual component of "Bad Liar": the video is currently only streaming on Spotify's mobile app.
There seems to be a pretty legit reason for that. Unlike Gomez's previous music video spectacles — like, say, her cinematic video for "Hands To Myself," in which she plays a stalker/fan of a very handsome action star — her video for "Bad Liar" is very low-key. It features nothing but Gomez, writhing around in bed, while singing about the latest love in her life. The video is also shot vertically, as though it was shot on an iPhone — and, hey, it very well could have been.
While you may not be able to watch the whole thing without Spotify's mobile app, you can check out some clips from Gomez's Instagram page:
As you can probably guess, there are no Met Gala-worthy ball gowns in this video. Instead, Gomez is quite literally stripped down. For much of the video, she dons lingerie — and you might be surprised to learn where she got it from. Rather than La Perla, the 13 Reasons Why producer scored her nude set from none other than Spanx. Specifically, the set is from Spanx's debut bridal range, called Spotlight on Lace.
One other thing you might notice in the video? The fact that Gomez seems to be wearing a yellow bracelet that has the word "RISK" on it. According to photographer Petra Collins, who shot the promotional picture Gomez used that also highlighted the bracelet, the bracelet was actually from the hospital, where the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer was being treated for lupus. (The "RISK" bracelet indicates a patient who is a fall risk, as a "warning to slow down, pay attention and take special precautions," according to the American Hospital Association's guidelines.)
Gomez may be a bad liar, but damn do her music videos get us talking.
