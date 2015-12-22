Selena Gomez is a Disney teenybopper no more. And while we've known that for quite a while now, her latest video feels like a final farewell to the squeaky clean image she maintained perfectly for the better part of a decade.



In "Hands to Myself," the dark-haired star is seen sneaking into a famous actor's home, wearing nothing but a coat and lingerie. She climbs the stairs to his bedroom, indulging in fantasy, writhing around on the bed. (If your mom ever asks about the true meaning of "feeling myself," just show her this video. It will quickly become crystal clear.) But it's what happens when the object of her affection arrives home that kicks things up a notch.



Watch the video for yourself — we're not spoiling this one. Get ready to see Selena heat things up.