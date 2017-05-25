This Unexpected Color Instantly Brightens Eyes & Works On Everyone

There are a handful of tried-and-true makeup tricks we always fall back on when we need to fake a well-rested face — a swipe of white on the waterline, a hint of shimmer on the inner corners, or layer of concealer across our undereyes. They're practical techniques, yes, but they're not a whole lot of fun.
That's where silver comes into play. Not only does the iridescent shade moonlight as a pop of color, but the high-impact shimmer will instantly brighten the complexion, making it possible for you to trick the world into believing you really got eight hours of beauty sleep. See the effect in action, along with our favorite silver shadows, in the slides ahead.