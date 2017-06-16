It's no secret that we're all eager for summer — and, really, who isn't? — but until the weather peaks, we're stuck dreaming of the beach from behind our desks. Luckily, there is one thing getting us through the wait, and they come in the form of beauty products.
That's right, the sunny season isn't just about beach waves and glowing skin — it's also the time when brands start launching makeup that brings a slice of paradise right to your vanity table. Even if you normally ditch all cosmetics come June, there's still something so alluring about pretty products that remind you of vacation sunsets and palm trees.
From warm bronzers and illuminating body lotions to bright lipsticks, check out the beauty buys that scream "summer," in the slides ahead.