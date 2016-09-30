Thanks to a never-ending stream of reality-TV programming, pap shots, and her own Snapchat and Instagram posts, all eyes are on Kylie Jenner pretty much all of the time. But the social media star and beauty entrepreneur really gets our attention when she uses her massive platform to shine a light on others. Consider us woke, because Jenner just announced that her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, will be launching a brand-new Lip Kit shade on Monday — and all of the proceeds from its sales will be donated to charity.
SMILE! So excited to reveal SMILE, a beautiful pale pink shade that I created in partnership with @SmileTrain for #WorldSmileDay. Smile is launching Monday, October 3 at 11am PST! 100% of net proceeds will go to Smile Train to support cleft surgery for children in the developing world. 💗 #SmileTrainWSD
The dusty-pink hue is limited-edition — which, in the Kylie Cosmetics world, means it will sell out in seconds — so set those reminders for Monday if you want to give back while getting in on the internet's obsession with the brand's liquid lipstick.
As if that news weren't enough, Jenner also took to Snapchat to tease a few more upcoming releases, including another Kyshadow palette and four more Lip Kit shades. We’re doing that Snap ghost dance like crazy, in hopes Jenner will reveal the new palette colors sometime today. So far, images have only been shared in black and white. Unlike her last palette, which was full of mattes (save one shimmer shade), this one appears to have four metallic shades out of nine.
And the Lip Kits? Jenner teased three of the upcoming colors: two nude shades and Spice, a deep berry shade debuting October 12. Whew! Is it too much to have our October calendar filled with Kylie Cosmetics launch date reminders? We think not: If history has taught us anything, it's that we can’t sleep for even a second when we're waiting for the goods to drop.
