Fans have always known that the Kardashian sisters are extremely loyal to one another, but last night, Kim Kardashian went further than we ever before to prove that loyalty. While visiting The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kim played that nasty game he calls "Spill Your Guts or Fill You Guts." As the name suggests, the game involves being asked what are usually very personal questions. The player can either choose to answer the question honestly or opt out and instead eat something totally disgusting. Last night, when Corden and Kardashian went head-to-head in the game, she was asked a difficult question about her family. When it came down to it, she took one for team Kardashian by drinking a sardine shake she described as "so fucking disgusting."