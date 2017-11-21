Kim Zolciak Sort Of Confirmed Khloé Kardashian’s Pregnancy In The Weirdest Way

In what might be one of the wildest reality TV crossover moments of all time, former Real Housewife of Atlanta and star of Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy Kim Zolciak-Biermann may have just confirmed Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy. Not only that, Zolciak-Biermann leaked this information in a way that has people literally screaming, including myself. Here’s what happened.
A few days ago, Zolciak-Biermann posted a video to her Snapchat story, and it opened with her saying, "I’m thankful that I don’t have a fucking sister because I'd be really pissed throughout my pregnancies." She continued, talking to her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann, "Show Khloé how big her tits are going to be when…" Brielle is then shown touching her chest through her shirt, and she says, "You think she really wants to see them? She’s felt them." The Bravo star continues to encourage her daughter in the strangest way, by saying, "Okay, well show them! Or do you have your anal bleach on?" Are you screaming yet?
The 20-year-old does end up actually flashing her breast on the Snapchat video, which has led many people to criticize the family. But, that’s not what we’re interested in, here. We want to know if this is confirmation that Kardashian is indeed pregnant.
While Zolciak-Biermann doesn’t use the Kardashian last name, we do know that she is friendly with the KUWTK star. During a 2015 trip to Los Angeles, Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle hung out with Kardashian, as well as her BFFs Malika and Khadija Haqq. Was this when Kardashian felt Brielle’s breasts?
Also just a few days ago, Kardashian tweeted about watching Don't Be Tardy. Perhaps that could have prompted the two to chat one-on-one, and her pregnancy came up.
Watching Don't be Tardy and how cute are @Kimzolciak babies? ?? and how in love are those two together? ?— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2017
Because Zolciak-Biermann has since deleted the Snapchat video, some people think that the mother of six actually meant to send the video just to Kardashian but accidentally posted it on her story instead. It could also be that she deleted it after getting backlash about her daughter's naked breast. Or, perhaps, Kardashian asked Zolciak-Biermann to take it down because people might draw conclusions about her pregnancy from it. No matter what the truth is, this has been quite a journey, and we very much hope the video doesn't ruin this reality TV friendship.
