Kim Zolciak Sort Of Confirmed Khloé Kardashian’s Pregnancy In The Weirdest Way

A few days ago, Zolciak-Biermann posted a video to her Snapchat story , and it opened with her saying, "I’m thankful that I don’t have a fucking sister because I'd be really pissed throughout my pregnancies." She continued, talking to her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann, "Show Khloé how big her tits are going to be when…" Brielle is then shown touching her chest through her shirt, and she says, "You think she really wants to see them? She’s felt them." The Bravo star continues to encourage her daughter in the strangest way, by saying, "Okay, well show them! Or do you have your anal bleach on?" Are you screaming yet?