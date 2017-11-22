What Kris Jenner's Spon Con Tells Us About The Baby Rumors

Months ago, reports emerged that Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were pregnant, and a sponsored post from Kris Jenner might have just confirmed such rumors. Since the news broke, Jenner and her crew have been mum on the subject.
"[Kylie's] not confirmed anything," Jenner told The Cut after the rumor circulated. "I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening."
The new sponsored post appeared on Kris's Instagram, as per People. The reality TV matriarch shared a photo of some Christmas presents for her grandchildren this year.
Writes Jenner in the caption, "Thank you so much #burtsbeesbaby @burtsbeesbaby#bbbfamjams for the most amazing collection of family jammies ever and i am obsessed with the plaid !!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren."
As People points out, the collection in the photo includes a gift for Penelope, a gift for Reign, a gift for Saint, a gift for North, a gift for Mason, and a gift for Dream. Each of their presents is labeled with a sweet tag. The important part of the photo: There are three pajama packs that do not have tags on them, or, at the very least, don't have visible tags. Fans have assumed that these unlabeled Burt's Bees baby sets are for the three impending Kardashian children.
Thank you so much #burtsbeesbaby @burtsbeesbaby #bbbfamjams for the most amazing collection of family jammies ever and i am obsessed with the plaid !!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren ❤️ #blessed #grateful thanks for the idea @oprah !!
One such child is Kim Kardashian's, which has been confirmed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After months of speculation, Kardashian confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting another child via surrogate. She revealed on The Ellen Degeneres Show last week that the child is a baby girl. When she shared this info, she added some insight as to why Khloé and Kylie have yet to comment on the pregnancy rumors.
"Alright, I'm going to break it down," she told host Ellen Degeneres. "This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have this family group that and we threaten each other's lives if we speak for the other one." So, on her life, Kim won't komment on those two maybe-babies.
Jenner, on the other hand, might have just blown the family's cover. I wonder what that group chat looks like today.
