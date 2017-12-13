It Sounds Like Khloé Kardashian Is Finally Going To Announce Her Pregnancy

Oh, Kardashians. You keep us addicted with the teasiest teasers and the trailer for the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode is no different, dropping massive plot hints.
But there's only one plotline we really care about, and that's KUWKhloé.
The trailer opens with the women toasting, as matriarch Kris Jenner says "Let's raise a glass for Kris f***ing Jenner," and then cuts to Kim running screaming from a spider, as you do.
There's a few quick words about Rob's custody situation and we see Khloé saying to Kim, "There's no way Rob and Chyna get back together after this, right?"
There's some clips of Kourtney and Scott's neverending... whatever is with the two of them, and then we get some straight up magic.
We see a wide shot of Kris Jenner with her hand over her mouth in excitement, and her mom, Mary Jo standing next to her looking shocked. Then everyone is hugging Khloé and Kourtney is saying "Oh my goooooood!" The smiling faces and joy give the appearance Khloé made a big baby announcement. Only tuning in will tell, of course.
Khloé's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, shares a one-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Haig. Khloé, meanwhile, has relocated to Cleveland in order to be with her partner, who plays for the Cavaliers basketball team.
People writes the reported mom-to-be took to her website and app to reveal the very first thing the couple did when she moved in: They hung a framed photo of themselves together.
“It makes you both feel in sync and like home is for the both of you — because after all, it is!” she explained.
