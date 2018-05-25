How Many Flowers Did Kim Kardashian Send Chrissy Teigen? Too Many

Professor Holmes-Cerfon went even more in-depth with her response to my somewhat ridiculous inquiry. "I did notice that the roses look particularly nicely packed: notice how almost every rose has 6 neighbors surrounding it, like a crystal on the plane, which is known to have the highest packing density. However, there are mathematical reasons why you can’t cover the whole sphere with such a crystal — there have to be some roses (at least 12) with 5 neighbors. I can see a couple in the picture, but it could be that most of these 'defects' are buried on the underside of the bouquet." Is that some subtle shade? Though I don't totally understand about half of the words in that statement, I certainly appreciate Professor Holmes-Cerfon humoring me.