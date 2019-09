How Many Flowers Did Kim Kardashian Send Chrissy Teigen? Too Many

Because we already know it's near-impossible to get celebrity florist Jeff Lathem to divulge the secrets of his craft, we turned to math, which, unfortunately, this writer forgot most of immediately after graduating high school. After crowd souring help from my co-workers, I ended up with the following answer. A Refinery29 production coordinator gave us this informative, yet hilarious geometry lesson: "Since the arrangement is about the height of Luna, and Luna is two, and the average height of a 2-year-old girl is 34 inches, we can call the radius 17 inches. Using the above formula, that gives us a surface area of 3,629.84 square inches. The roses themselves look to be about 3 inches wide, so their surface area is about 7.065 square inches. Dividing that gives us approximately 514 roses. That's assuming they go all the way around."