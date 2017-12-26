Is THIS How Kylie Jenner Is Going To Reveal Her Pregnancy?

There are two types of people in this world: those who care deeply about the state of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and those living a Kardashian-free life. While both are respectable groups, it's clear which one you fall into if you're here reading this. So you're also likely well aware what a wild ride it's been for fans of the famous family these past few months. And as we near the end of 2017 (finally!), the one thing we all need is closure.
Closure can come in many forms, but at this exact moment, we need a specific type of closure: Kylie Jenner confirming her pregnancy closure.
Advertisement
While Kendall Jenner is busy pulling the plug on her app and website as her own end of the year closure, her little sister is casually evading the burning question: Are you pregnant, yes or no?!
Of course, the elephant in the room here is that it is None Of Our Business, but when your business is oversharing with fans, it feels like an announcement like this falls in a specific gray area. And now, after the disappointing Christmas card fiasco (Kylie was ultimately left out of the Christmas card, which many felt would serve as the pregnancy announcement), it appears that we have one new avenue for Kylie to spill the beans: a magazine cover.
Kylie is LOVE magazine's cover star for the new year, as part of the publication's package to celebrate the women it loves in 2018. The cover, which states "#WELOVE," teases a zoomed in photograph of the 19-year-old along with the quote, “I was just trying to keep up with myself. All businesses, every company, makes little mistakes here and there. Growing it in front of so many people all of a sudden was kind of hard.”
So, was Kylie given the cover of the magazine to drop the news that everyone's been waiting for? May-be. The photographer is Kendall. And the interviewer? Kris Jenner. You see where I'm going with this? This is an inside job. While Kris could surely ask her daughter if she is pregnant, and have her answer, allowing this issue of LOVE to break the news would suddenly make it a big ticket item to own. But, I doubt it. No good momager would hand over the reins on news that big. Only the released interview itself will reveal if Kylie confirms her pregnancy, once and for all. Until then, we'll just be here refreshing her social media feeds.
“I was just trying to keep up with myself. All businesses, every company, makes little mistakes here and there. Growing it in front of so many people all of a sudden was kind of hard.” It’s nearly here, #LOVE19! Celebrating the women and girls of 2018. @kyliejenner photographed by @kendalljenner and interviewed by @krisjenner. ❤️? Photographer @kendalljenner Hair @andrewfitzsimons Make up @kyliejenner Words @krisjenner. Retouching @justinefoord
Advertisement