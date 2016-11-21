This Is Why Kylie Jenner Skipped The AMAs At The Last Minute

Shannon Carlin
For anyone who watched the American Music Awards and wondered at the absence of Kylie Jenner, she's got an explanation. And it's actually a pretty adorable one.

Turns out, the reality star was planning on coming to the ceremony, but then her Italian greyhound Bambi decided to go into labor. So, you know, Jenner had her hands full.

"For those asking," she tweeted. "I was planning on going to AMA this year but Bambi went into labor so I'm here taking care of puppies."
That tweet soon led to an impromptu Twitter Q&A that found Jenner talking about her dog's pregnancy, which came as a bit of a surprise.

"Yes I knew," she said of the pregnancy, "but I just wasn't planning on breeding my dogs. It only takes one time people lol."

Jenner says she will be keeping the two puppies, whose father is her other Italian greyhound Norman, which she got for Christmas in 2014.
At first she tweeted that she hadn't come up with any names, explaining, "I'm trying to learn their personalities." But when the puppies made their Snapchat debut a little later, she had landed on two names that she said fit perfectly.

"Blue & Fawn," she wrote. "Just like Norman & Bambi."
