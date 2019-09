This Is Why Kylie Jenner Skipped The AMAs At The Last Minute

For anyone who watched the American Music Awards and wondered at the absence of Kylie Jenner, she's got an explanation. And it's actually a pretty adorable one.Turns out, the reality star was planning on coming to the ceremony, but then her Italian greyhound Bambi decided to go into labor. So, you know, Jenner had her hands full."For those asking," she tweeted. "I was planning on going to AMA this year but Bambi went into labor so I'm here taking care of puppies."