But it’s also a time where it seems like the uber-famous, camera-friendly family hasn’t been making nearly as many waves as we’re used to seeing. In fact, it seems like the Kardashian clan has retreated back into their Calabasas paradise in an attempt to put family first, at least for now: there’s been lots of bonding babysitting , and making amends going on in the household over the last month or so. And perhaps it makes sense to cool off for a bit right now, especially when it comes to the kids. Jenner herself is coming off of some nasty paternity rumors that had fans speculating if Stormi’s real father was actually her bodyguard Tim Chung, not rapper Travis Scott (to which Jenner ignored, and Chung issued an Instagram message refuting the hearsay ).