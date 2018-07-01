In fact, the social media star and makeup mogul is so enamoured with her baby girl — as are her followers, apparently — that she reneged on her recent decision to no longer share photos of the five-month-old.
It looks like Jenner’s lightened up since making the announcement and taking down all of Stormi’s photos a few weeks ago, but she’s being careful about it. Little Stormi Webster returned to social media this weekend, although her face wasn’t totally in full view. One photo shows the baby on a bed with a stuffed animal, captioned “My little love”; the other showed one of Jenner’s immaculately manicured nails holding up the baby with the caption, “Nothing better.”
Advertisement
The photos come ahead of season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The season drops in August, but a new promo video came out on Friday where things are looking characteristically over-the-top — totally on-brand for the family, of course.
But it’s also a time where it seems like the uber-famous, camera-friendly family hasn’t been making nearly as many waves as we’re used to seeing. In fact, it seems like the Kardashian clan has retreated back into their Calabasas paradise in an attempt to put family first, at least for now: there’s been lots of bonding, babysitting, and making amends going on in the household over the last month or so. And perhaps it makes sense to cool off for a bit right now, especially when it comes to the kids. Jenner herself is coming off of some nasty paternity rumours that had fans speculating if Stormi’s real father was actually her bodyguard Tim Chung, not rapper Travis Scott (to which Jenner ignored, and Chung issued an Instagram message refuting the hearsay)
Either way, it looks like Jenner’s making whatever moves she thinks are best for her “little love” — even if sometimes that means changing her mind in a hot minute. Turns out, she just can’t help but share her sweet motherhood experiences with the rest of us.
Advertisement