Is It Just Me, Or Are The Kardashians Really Quiet Right Now?

With real important current events happening (yes, I can obsess over Kim Kardashian's Instagram feed and keep up with the concerning state of our government and overall country-wide morale), I do not blame anyone for not noticing that the Kardashians have retreated into their Calabasas shells to scheme, and plan, and wait. So, let me just do a quick refresher for you on what the Kardashian-Jenners have been up to in the past week just to make you understand how bland they are being.