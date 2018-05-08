Story from Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Swear They Have Nothing To Confess

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Kevin Tachman/Getty Images/Vogue.
Kylie Jenner isn't giving those rumors that her bodyguard, Tim Chung, is the real father of her daughter Stormi the time of day. While walking the red carpet at Monday night's Met Gala with boyfriend Travis Scott, the lip kit creator told Vogue she had nothing to reveal before heading into the event.
"Anything you guys wanna confess before going inside?" interviewer Liza Koshy asked.
"Uhh, no confessions," Jenner replied chirpily. "We're just here to have fun."
While Koshy didn't directly mention the rumors, it's safe to say that's the only confession fans would have been waiting for from the new parents. However, it might just be time to put them to rest.
Advertisement
This isn't Jenner's first time at the rumor-mill rodeo, and a source told Hollywood Life that she's simply "laughing off" the accusations. Praise be.
Read These Stories Next:
Which Kardashian-Jenners Will Attend The 2018 Met Gala? 
Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Her & Khloé's Secret Pregnancies 
Kylie Jenner Shares The Cutest Picture Yet Of Her "Angel Baby"
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series