Kylie Jenner Just Debuted Little Stormi Webster On Snapchat

While Kylie Jenner generously dropped a twelve minute vlog following the announcement of the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster, she's still been pretty private when it comes to any photos and videos of the baby herself. That makes sense, since she kept the whole 9-month journey under wraps, writing on Instagram that "my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world." However, we did get the tiniest glimpse of Stormi at the very end of the initial video, as well as a photo on Instagram of her tiny fingers and blurry cheeks. Now, at just one month old, she's following in her mother's footsteps by making her official Snapchat debut.
On Sunday, Jenner took to the app to share the shortest video of Stormi's baby toes, cooing "mommy's cute little toes" as she holds her foot in her perfectly manicured hand.
Perhaps this reveal is the bump Snapchat needs after it experienced a $1.3 billion drop in market value when Jenner tweeted that she was kind of over the app.
"sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," she wrote on Twitter, before adding, "still love you tho snap ... my first love."
sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad.— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018
To make up for these Snapchat woes, and to congratulate Jenner on birthing a real live human, boyfriend Travis Scott (Stormi's proud father) gifted the Lip Kit creator with a Ferrari, which is exactly what a new mom needs when she's looking to travel with her new baby in style.
It was never a question that Stormi would grow up living a life of luxury, and she might just save Snapchat along with it.
