Kylie Jenner isn't giving those rumours that her bodyguard, Tim Chung, is the real father of her daughter Stormi the time of day. While walking the red carpet at Monday night's Met Gala with boyfriend Travis Scott, the lip kit creator told Vogue she had nothing to reveal before heading into the event.
"Anything you guys wanna confess before going inside?" interviewer Liza Koshy asked.
"Uhh, no confessions," Jenner replied chirpily. "We're just here to have fun."
While Koshy didn't directly mention the rumours, it's safe to say that's the only confession fans would have been waiting for from the new parents. However, it might just be time to put them to rest.
This isn't Jenner's first time at the rumour-mill rodeo, and a source told Hollywood Life that she's simply "laughing off" the accusations. Praise be.
