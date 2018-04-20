Kylie Jenner has always been an Instagram queen, but she may have just posted her cutest photo yet. Of course, the makeup mogul has one tiny person to thank for that: her daughter, Stormi Webster, who somehow gets more adorable by the day.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent much of the last year not posting personal photos and videos in order to keep her pregnancy private, but now, she's sharing pics of her infant and baby updates with her millions of fans. That was the case on Thursday, when she shared not one but two photos of her daughter. Clearly, Jenner just couldn't keep these pics of Stormi (and her adorably tiny sneakers) to herself: Stormi is just that sweet.
"Angel baby," the Life With Kylie alum shared on her Instagram Thursday.
The picture that followed featured Jenner staring lovingly at her baby... who just happens to share her mother's love of all-white ensembles.
The first photo that Jenner posted on Thursday was one that showed off Stormi's sneakers — and her mom's Chanel slides.
"Bff," Jenner wrote in the caption.
The pictures come just after Jenner spent some time away from Stormi. As is tradition, the lip kit creator spent the weekend at Coachella, where she rocked neon pink hair and declared herself a cool mom, not a regular mom.
Despite the weekend away from her proclaimed "bff," Jenner now seems back in full-on mom mode — which means that these sweet baby photos will likely keep on coming. I'm totally not complaining: Stormi is a delight I'm always happy to scroll through Instagram and see.
