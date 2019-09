Kylie Jenner Shares Details Of Her Life With Stormi In Twitter Tell-All

Post-pregnancy, Jenner has been uncharacteristically frank on social media. Even though she's lived her life in the spotlight, Jenner has been a guarded celebrity. Her image was tightly controlled and her brand even tighter. In late 2017, though, Jenner went "underground" — she ceased communication with her fans, save from a few inscrutable Instagram photos. She stopped attending events and, when her siblings were asked about her, the Kardashians would politely defer. For months, Jenner wasn't a celebrity any more. But then, on February 4, Jenner returned in full force with a new brand: She's candid! She's sharing photos of her baby, and details about her pregnancy cravings. Q.E.D. the new Kylie Jenner is a mommy blogger.