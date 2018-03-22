Kylie Jenner has officially been a mom now for seven weeks, and aside from a few snapshots and Twitter Q&As, fans haven't gotten much of a glimpse into her parenting journey. This doesn't come as a huge surprise, considering how private the makeup mogul kept her pregnancy — which, good for her, is her right. At the same time we'd be lying if we said our cravings for some details weren't as strong as Jenner's hankering for In-N-Out during her first (and second, and third) trimester.
Thankfully, Jenner's bestie, model and body-positivity activist, Jordyn Woods, is tossing us a few fries. While at the Boohoo Block Party on Wednesday, Woods told People that Jenner is quickly adapting to her new role as Stormi Webster's mother.
"It's just a whole new experience," she said. "It's something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go. I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child. I've put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it's not easy. It's really not easy. So, I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that shit is crazy."
You know, it is pretty strange to think about harvesting a tiny human being for nine months before delivering it through your body. We can see where's she's going with this.
It's also refreshing to hear Jenner isn't putting a lot of pressure on herself to be the perfect parent right off the bat. Too often, new parents feel like they have to have everything figured out and have zero room for error. That couldn't be further from the truth! We'd all be better off if more celebrities talked about their experiences and shed light on how they don't actually know all there is to know about raising a child. The more we talk about these realities, the more we can open ourselves up for learning.
In the same vein, it's nice to know Jenner is surrounded by so many strong mothers, including sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. Soon, she'll even get to share her experiences of brand-new motherhood with Khloé Kardashian, who is expecting a baby girl with beau Tristan Thompson.
As for how Jenner's new mom life is impacting her friendships, Woods told People that they're tight as ever.
"It's definitely the same," she said of their relationship. "If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It's just about growing up. We are growing up now, and it's cool."
Very cool, indeed.
