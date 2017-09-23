Kylie Jenner Made Sure Bestie Jordyn Woods Had One Great Birthday

It’s been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
Nevermind the major, life-changing turn of events currently going down in Kylie Jenner’s life, she is focused on her BFF Jordyn Woods.
In celebration of Woods’ 20th birthday, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sister clan gifted her best friend a shiny 2017 black metallic Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe, as noted by People. The exchange was all captured on Jenner’s Snapchat. The moment was a definitely surprise to Jenner’s longtime confidant. When Jenner revealed the new ride, Woods was visibly emotional, bowing her head in disbelief as Jenner and their crew cheered on. “Happy birthday Jordy!” Jenner said in several clips.
Along with the new ride, Woods’ birthday celebration looked like a pretty low-key affair. Somewhere in great outdoors of California, the crew indulged in cupcakes with thick sugary frosting and glittery gold-dusted doughnuts. A gentle lettuce-eating camel also made an appearance. Who needs glamping when you can go on a glam safari?
On Friday, a number of outlets reported that Jenner was pregnant by rapper Travis Scott. Jenner has not come forward with a statement about the rumor.
Check out a few highlights from the day ahead.