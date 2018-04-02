Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Fans Inside Stormi's First Easter

No matter how big or small the holiday, the Kardashian-Jenners go all out, and little Stormi just got the biggest introduction. Over on Snapchat (which Kylie Jenner still uses, despite her tweet), Jenner documented her first Easter with her daughter, whose birth she announced in February. While I had brunch and took a long mimosa nap, Jenner and Travis Scott had a wholesome family day with their newborn, and were nice enough to share it with all of us, giving fans the biggest look into their lives since the video Jenner released documenting her pregnancy.
Advertisement
A Kardashian-Jenner Easter consists of pastel baked goods, golden eggs, and pink decor all across the lawn. It truly looks like a storybook, so it's no surprise the couple had a picture-perfect day. For instance, just look at this family video of Jenner and Scott gazing upon Stormi.
"Stormi first easter," the video was captioned, with the heart-eyes emoji we were basically doing IRL as we watched.
Don't worry, there's also a video of her face, looking appropriately in-awe of the festivities:
And why wouldn't she be? The spread was incredible:
This is just the beginning of happy moments in Stormi's life, because if social media is any indication, her mother will never tire of giving her all the love in the world:
Think of all the other holiday photos we'll have to look forward to: Stormi on 4th of July! Stormi on Thanksgiving! Stormi on Flag Day — why not? We'll take any holiday if it means getting more pictures of this happy family in action.
Advertisement