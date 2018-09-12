Stormi Webster & Chicago West Are Twins At Their Mini Slumber Party

Two of the foretold KarJenner babies recently appeared in a photo together, a snapshot, apparently, of a slumber party.
New mom Kylie Jenner shared the photo, captioning it "slumber party." The photo features Stormi Webster (the left) and Chicago West (on the right). Both dressed in pink, the babies look like twins — look into their eyes and see the future of the KarJenner empire. These kiddos will rule the world.
Webster and West are part of a three-pronged Kardashian baby rollout that began in fall of last year. First, news broke that Kim Kardashian was expecting a third child via surrogate. Weeks later, reports emerged that Jenner was pregnant. Finally, in late September, Khloé Kardashian was also revealed to be pregnant. The three babies were all born this year: Chicago in January, Stormi Webster in February, and True Thompson in late April. That's a Royal Flush for the family, a wealth of cute new babies for us (the fans) to coo over. It's going to be strange when the kids make it to teenagerhood and have to look back at the excitement their births caused.
Anyway.
Here are the babies hanging out! I guess True's invite got lost in the Calabasas mail system.
