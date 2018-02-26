While we did get a glimpse of Kim Kardashian's baby Chicago West in the video announcing the birth of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, she's not a true Kardashian until she ends up on Instagram. On Monday, Kardashian welcomed her almost two-month-old daughter to social media with an adorable selfie posted on the app, complete with the cutest koala face filter, because you gotta start 'em early.
"Baby Chicago," Kardashian captioned the photo, which features the mother-daughter duo in matching white and cozy ensembles, both making eyes at the camera. It literally doesn't get any cuter than this.
Chicago is the third child of Kardashian and husband Kanye West, and the first they welcomed via a surrogate something she made sure to mention when she announced the news.
"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," Kardashian wrote in a blog post, adding, "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
It's a big week for baby social media debuts in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat on Sunday to give us all a quick glimpse of Stormi Webster's cute baby foot, but the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been equally camera shy.
Now we're just waiting on Khloé Kardashian, the only remaining pregnant member of the family (that we know of), to welcome her bundle of joy. We'll be sure to stay tuned for more similar social media reveals, but until then, this adorable photo of Chicago will tide us over plenty.
