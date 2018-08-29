Kylie Jenner was born 21 years ago. At the time, no one knew that this baby girl would grow up to become one of the most famous faces in the world. Businesswoman, beauty mogul, and Instagram's truest Influencer.
At around the same time, adidas unveiled what would become one of its most iconic women's sneakers: the adidas Originals Falcon Dorf Runner. Just as we couldn't have predicted Jenner's success, we couldn't have foreseen the "dad sneaker" resurrection that would take place a couple of decades later. Now, adidas has brought back its nostalgic sports shoe and, in doing so, aligned itself with a period in pop culture history that is defined by Kylie Jenner's social media seal of approval.
Advertisement
And the shoe certainly fits. Jenner is the face of the new adidas Originals shoe, Falcon. The updated version of the '97 Dorf trainer is as nostalgic as it is modern. But what drew Jenner to a style that was born the same year she was? And how does she nail the sneaker look and make it work today? Well, we asked her. Here's what she told us...
You must be approached by brands all the time, but what is it that drew you to the adidas family?
"Adidas is a creators' brand which is something I can identify with and respect. Adidas is, and has always been, part of our family. I’m happy to be involved as the face of the Falcon campaign."
"Adidas is a creators' brand which is something I can identify with and respect. Adidas is, and has always been, part of our family. I’m happy to be involved as the face of the Falcon campaign."
You must be so aware of how influential your style choices are. Has social media influenced your style at all?
"The biggest influence on my style is my sisters and people around me. I do think social media is a good platform for finding and sharing new ideas, but it's important to stay true to my own style."
"The biggest influence on my style is my sisters and people around me. I do think social media is a good platform for finding and sharing new ideas, but it's important to stay true to my own style."
What’s the trick to turning the sneaker look into 'a look?'
"There are no written rules. Nowadays, a sneaker is worn with almost every kind of outfit. Being bold and trying something new is almost the best way to create a look that’s individual to you — wear every sneaker with confidence and it’s automatically a look. I love pairing sneakers with a cute dress; it’s the perfect balance."
"There are no written rules. Nowadays, a sneaker is worn with almost every kind of outfit. Being bold and trying something new is almost the best way to create a look that’s individual to you — wear every sneaker with confidence and it’s automatically a look. I love pairing sneakers with a cute dress; it’s the perfect balance."
Advertisement
Nineties nostalgia continues to be a huge influence in both style and pop culture. You were very young at the time, but does the era resonate with you on a personal level at all?
"I like the bold and bigger silhouettes of that time, and the colors."
"I like the bold and bigger silhouettes of that time, and the colors."
Do you remember the Falcon Dorf?
"The style dropped the year I was born so I didn’t see it the first time around, but I like how it’s been brought back now."
"The style dropped the year I was born so I didn’t see it the first time around, but I like how it’s been brought back now."
You’re a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur worldwide, what are your top tips for success?
"My best tip would be to continue to create and believe in what you are building; you are a creator of your own success. Be consistent and always listen to the customer. Do it because you love it — the rest will come."
"My best tip would be to continue to create and believe in what you are building; you are a creator of your own success. Be consistent and always listen to the customer. Do it because you love it — the rest will come."
How do you identify with the bold statement of Falcon? Does being bold ever scare you?
"It’s a part of who I am, so I wouldn’t say it scares me. Sometimes people think being bold is to be firm, but in fact being bold for me is being confident, self-assured, and proud of who I am and the decisions I make. Plus, bold is fun.".
"It’s a part of who I am, so I wouldn’t say it scares me. Sometimes people think being bold is to be firm, but in fact being bold for me is being confident, self-assured, and proud of who I am and the decisions I make. Plus, bold is fun.".
Advertisement