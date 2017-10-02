What Cher Really Thinks About Kim Kardashian Copying Her Look

The long, raven-colored hair, the contoured cheekbones, the dramatic lashes. Before there was Kim Kardashian West, there was Cher. And don't worry: It's a fact that Kim knows full well.
The reality star and businesswoman, who frequently shares her love for the icon via social media, put her fangirl status on full display when she recreated Cher's most famous looks in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia‘s September issue. While there were plenty of mixed reviews on the cover look, there's only one opinion that really matters — and that's from the Queen of Reinvention herself.
Cher recently spoke to People and, apparently, she is living for Kim's glamorous copy-cat look. "It was really fun,” Cher said. “My favorite was the Norman Seeff look where she was brushing her hair and wearing jeans.” The photo was inspired by an iconic spread taken by photographer and filmmaker Norman Seeff — and it happened to be completely impromptu at the time. Naturally, the casual and intimate shots of Cher went on to become her most memorable.
But this isn't the first round of praise from the 71-year-old superstar. Right after the issue hit stands, Cher tweeted in response to a fan's post, offering her own admiration and support. "My little Armenian sister did us both proud," she wrote.
So, if you're looking for a new idea for this year's Halloween costume, or craving a total refresh on your hair or makeup for fall, maybe it's time to follow Kim's lead and search through the Cher archives for a spark of inspiration. Trust us, there is a lot to choose from there.
