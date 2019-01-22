As other SUR employees get ready for weddings and explore business opportunities on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie revealed that she's been going through a similarly life-changing process: freezing her eggs. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Scheana said she contemplated the procedure for a few years while she was in a relationship but never had the time.
After Scheana's divorce, and a couple other relationships, she decided to go through with freezing her eggs. "I did all these amazing things, I was like, Okay, you know what? Now's the time, I'm doing it now. If I don't do it now, I'm never gonna do it. I'm gonna keep talking about it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "So, I just woke up one day, stopped birth control and decided I'm doing this now."
The process has "not been hard" for Scheana, who noted that she has 17 tattoos and gets Botox every three months. "I was more nervous about the hormones and how I was gonna feel," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I thought I would be depressed, crying myself asleep every night and I've been fine." For the month and a half before her egg retrieval procedure, Scheana said she stopped drinking hard liquor, smoking weed, and having sex. Typically during the process, you're only supposed to consume caffeine and alcohol in moderation.
On Instagram, Scheana shared that she had the egg-retrieval procedure on Sunday, and successfully harvested 12 eggs. Given her "painless" experience with the egg-freezing process, Scheana said she plans to do it again, because, "eggs are like money: you can never have too much or too many." Scheana, who is 33-years-old, said she recommends it to anyone under 35 who can afford it. "I can still have a biological child if I choose to, and if I don't find the right guy and that doesn't work out, then you know what? I get to travel the world and have them on ice," she told Entertainment Tonight.
It's very cool that Scheana is empowering women to take their future into their own hands, but it's worth noting that everyone is different — and egg freezing does not guarantee a baby. The success rate for egg retrieval is very variable from person to person. Not to mention, a typical egg-freezing process can cost about $16,000 (plus more for storage), so it might be financially out of the question for many people. That said, it'll be very interesting to see how this decision impacts Scheana's life — on and off the air.
