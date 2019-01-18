Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Kristen Doute just became the most recent Vanderpump Rules cast members to jump into the food and beverage industry with a brand new business venture.
Earlier this week, after an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Schroeder shared a photo to Instagram of herself and the two other women posing in front of the show's step and repeat, holding a bottle of white wine. The bottle bore a label that reads Basic Witch Potion No.1.
Along with Maloney-Schwartz and Doute, Schroeder also tagged Nocking Point. At first we weren't sure, what this brand was as its Instagram bio reads, "We make wine, coffee, gear, and we throw some pretty awesome parties," but after some digging we discovered Nocking Point has worked with many celebrities, including Aisha Tyler, Tom Welling, and Jason Momoa to create signature wines. Plus, the fact that the brand seems to dabble in more than one industry makes it a pretty perfect fit for the VPR stars that will sell pretty much anything.
According to Nocking Point's official website, the new Basic Witch Potion #1 wine is a dry, crisp Pinot Grigio. Though Schroeder, Maloney-Schwartz, and Doute, or as they like to call themselves "the Witches of WeHo," each have their hands in many different business pots, this venture is apparently near and dear to their hearts because, well, they love drinking Pinot Grigio. Basically, Pinot Grigio is to the Witches of WeHo as rosé is to Lisa Vanderpump.
The Witches of WeHo's Basic Witch Potion #1 Pinot Grigio will be available starting on February 1. The wine can be purchased exclusively through Nocking Point’s monthly wine club. Given VPR's popularity, the limited-run Pinot Grigio will likely sell out fast. However, club members will be able to order it first, so super fans might want to get a head start and sign up now to ensure their Vanderpump viewings will be paired with a wine created by the Witches themselves.
In its announcement of Basic Witch Potion #1, Nocking Point explained that the three Bravolebrities did more than simply tell the brand's founders Andrew Harding and Stephen Amel, "I'll take a Pinot Grigio." The women actually "curated, developed, creative directed, branded, and brought to life" their new wine. It's pretty unsurprising that Schroeder and her girl gang chose "basic" as the theme for their wine since, as we learned on this week's episode of Vanderpump, she's also about to release a book that's all about "embracing your inner basic bitch." Clearly, their basic brand is strong.
