Pair These Wines With These Hotly-Anticipated Fall TV Shows

During the summer season, we date the warm outdoors. But come fall, we seriously ship the inside — a.k.a. our couches and TVs. With over a dozen popular shows set to return during the crisp nights ahead, we're ready to swaddle ourselves in cozy throws and tune in with a fat glass of wine. But with such an eclectic range of material, not all bottle-and-show pairings can be created equal. We don't exactly want to sip a light and fruity white with the new season of Riverdale, for example.
Whether you're an ominous Ozark-binger, a tender This Is Us tuner-in, or even a cult-cartoon Bojack Horseman groupie, the 15 wine picks ahead are all fit for pouring out and washing down with your favorite fall TV — whatever that may be. The only tough decision left to make is whether or not we'll be able to stay up on September 27 for the consecutive return of Grey's Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder (post two bottles of vino).
